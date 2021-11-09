World War II Women’s Airforce exhibit coming to Hutto

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A month-long special veterans exhibit opened in Hutto Tuesday.

The exhibit from the Women Airforce Service Pilots National World War II Museum is dedicated to honoring the lives of the first women to fly America’s military aircraft.

The City of Hutto hosted the opening reception Tuesday evening at Hutto City Hall located at 500 West Live Oak St.

ROTC presented the colors and city leaders acknowledged the veterans in attendance.

City of Hutto hosts opening reception for traveling exhibit from the Women Airforce Service Pilots National World War II Museum at Hutto City Hall on Nov. 9, 2021 (KXAN/Juan Salinas)

If you’re wondering why you’ve never heard of these women who played such a huge role in WWII, there’s a reason for that.

“It was kept a secret initially, because the commanders in the Army Air Corp were so skeptical that women really had the physical stamina and emotional stamina to fly these big airplanes,” said Executive Director of the National WASP WWII Museum Lisa Taylor.

In the end, the women were commended for flying wingtip to wingtip with their brothers. But when the program was disbanded, their records were sealed.

They weren’t rediscovered until 1977 when Jimmy Carter signed the women into veteran status.

The exhibit will be open to the public in the Hutto City Hall lobby through Friday, Dec. 3 during regular operating hours.

