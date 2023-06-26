The video in this story is from May 25, 2023

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Workers will be spraying for mosquitoes in the Sonterra Community in Jarrell Monday evening, according to the Williamson County Cities Health District.

The district said while the mosquito control product poses no significant health risk, people and pets may want to stay indoors during spraying, if possible.

The WCCHD said on June 23 a trap location in Sonterra tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the second time that trap location tested positive for West Nile virus in the past 10 days, according to the district. It is also the third reported West Nile virus positive trap of the 2023 season in Williamson County.

WCCHD said the Sonterra Municipal Utility District coordinated truck-mounted spraying considering the upcoming July 4th holiday and increased outdoor activities, “especially at dusk when the Culex mosquito is most active.”

The spray operations will occur in an approximately 1-mile vicinity of the positive sample, according to WCCHD.

There was one human case of West Nile virus reported in Williamson County in 2022.

WCCHD said symptoms of West Nile virus infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.