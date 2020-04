ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Construction at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock is on hold.

Kalahari tells KXAN its contractor was recently notified about workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The contractor, Hensel Phelps, has shut down the affected areas for cleaning and sanitization. Moving forward, Kalahari says measures will be in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kalahari is expected to open in November.