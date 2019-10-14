Work completed on historic County Road 456 Bridge in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Work on the historic County Road 456 Bridge in southeast Williamson County near Coupland is now complete.

Williamson County and TxDOT officials along with residents of Coupland celebrated the re-opening of the bridge over Brushy Creek Monday morning.

The bridge has been out service over the past five years — closed since August 2014 due to damage from flooding. The bridge repairs were funded by the Texas Department of Transportation’s federal Highway Bridge Program totaling $247,964.

Photo provided by Williamson County

“This was not only a unique bridge, but a very important route for people who live in the area,“ said TxDOT Georgetown Area Engineer Bobby Ramthun in a release from Williamson County. “It was important for us to restore the integrity of the bridge while maintaining its character.”

According to the release, the CR 456 bridge was first built in 1912 and is the only one of its kind truss bridge still in use in Williamson County with all timber decking. The historic bridge is famous for appearances in two movies — “Second Hand Lions” and “Varsity Blues.”