Woman who provided gun used in Round Rock robbery sentenced

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman accused of providing a gun and driving herself and other suspects away from the scene of a 2016 robbery, in which a man shot his father, has pleaded guilty in the case.

Madeline Renee Anderson, 23, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 321 days served after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

On Sept. 12, 2016, Anderson drove then-19-year-old Trevor Thompson and another man to Thompson’s father’s house on the 5800 block of Sardinia Drive. She went with Thompson inside, but then got back in her black Mustang, according to an affidavit.

Trevor Thompson (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

A witness told the Williamson County Sheriff’s office they heard a gunshot and saw Thompson chasing his father out of his home. The father said “help me I have been shot by my son,” and banged on a neighbor’s door, according to the affidavit. The witness told a deputy he then saw Thompson shoot his father in the back before running away, and also saw the black Mustang leave the scene.

The deputy found the victim lying in a pool of blood. He survived.

Officials tracked down the black Mustang and found both her and Thompson at her apartment the next day. Anderson said Thompson had called her after the shooting and she picked him up. She also still had the gun police say was used in the shooting, the affidavit said. It belonged to her, but she had loaned it to the other man in the car.

“Madeline told me they went with Trevor to rob his dad [the victim]. Madeline told me Trevor got the gun from the other male and shot [the victim] twice with her gun,” a detective wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Thompson faces an aggravated assault charge in his father’s shooting. Jail records do not list him as being in custody.