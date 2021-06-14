Woman shot multiple times in Taylor, suspect dies in apparent suicide, police say

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor police say a man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound on Pinehurst Drive in Taylor around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was breathing but wasn’t conscious when emergency crews found her, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect in the shooting, identified by police as 55-year-old Marcus Rodriguez, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car next door to where the shooting occurred with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Police said according to witnesses, the woman ran away from Rodriguez and was calling for help when she was shot. Police also said the two had been in a relationship.

Police said no charges are pending. Anyone with more information about what happened should call Sgt. Sam Brister with TPD at 512-352-5551.