CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who injured a Cedar Park K9 officer as well as his K9 partner during a 2020 chase was sentenced by a judge in March, according to Williamson County court documents.

Court records said Joanna Elise Santos, 32 at the time of the 2020 incident, pleaded guilty to two charges March 28—one for aggravated assault against a public servant and another for interfering with a police service animal.

Records showed the 15-year sentence for the assault would run concurrently with a 10-year sentence related to a charge for interfering with the K9.

According to past KXAN reporting, on Dec. 9, 2020, Cedar Park police attempted to pull Santos’ vehicle over, but she drove off.

During the pursuit, Cedar Park K9 Officer Justin Gower and his K9 partner, Rogue, got out of their patrol car to try and arrest her, but they were both hit by Santos’ vehicle and hurt.

CPPD said the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, and the K9 partner also received minor injuries.

Court records showed Santos would receive a jail credit of 840 days toward her sentence.