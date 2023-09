WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was sentenced Sept. 7 to 23 years in state prison in connection with an April 2022 murder in Williamson County.

According to court documents, Nila Louise Glimp pleaded guilty to the murder charge and was convicted by a court the same day she was sentenced.

In addition to her sentence, Glimp must also pay $475 in court costs.

Glimp received a jail credit of 377 days toward her sentence, according to documents.