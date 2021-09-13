Woman killed in early September crash on MoPac identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman killed in a Sept. 5 rollover crash on MoPac Expressway in Williamson County was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday.

Texas DPS said she was Sheila Troxell, 51, of San Antonio. She was pronounced dead on scene.

DPS said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. that day. A 2003 Ford Expedition, which was reported as stolen, was going north on MoPac. For an unknown reason, Troxell, who was driving, drifted off the roadway, causing the car to roll multiple times.

DPS said Troxell and the passenger, a 34-year-old man also from San Antonio, were ejected from the SUV. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.