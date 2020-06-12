Woman in 40-year-old cold case ‘Orange Socks’ now identified on her headstone

The headstone for Debra Louise Larned, known after her 1979 death as ‘Orange Socks’ because she was found wearing only orange socks, has an identifiable headstone thanks to a local company. (Photo from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody’s Twitter account)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After the victim in a 40-year-old Williamson County cold case was named in 2019, she now has a proper headstone.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted a photo on Twitter of the headstone for Debra Louise Larned, donated by the Rockdale Memorial Company in Rockdale, Texas.

Larned, also known as Debra Louise Jackson and Debra Louise Moon, was murdered in 1979, and was found wearing only orange socks in a concrete ditch on Halloween in Georgetown. Before her identification in 2019, she was simply known as “Orange Socks.”

A forensic sketch by the Wilco cold case team reignited the path to identifying Larned. After a family member contacted the department after seeing the sketch, DNA samples were obtained and tested with the help of the DNA Doe Project in California.

Serial killer Henry Lee Lucas was convicted of her murder in 1984 after confessing, but before his death in 2001, Lucas took back his confession.

