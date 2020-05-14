With students out of school, Round Rock ISD starts 2018, $508M bond projects early

By the end of the school year, Round Rock ISD hopes to equip all buses with the SMART Tag system it’s piloting to keep track of students getting on and off buses. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District has a long-list of summer projects to get done. With students being out of session due to COVID-19, the district has been able to capitalize on the time spent constructing those projects.

The Round Rock ISD community approved a $504 million-dollar bond proposition in November 2018 — and nearly 200 projects are listed on it.

“It’s very different for us to have bonus time in our schedules,” said Melanie Camarena, Director of Construction for RRISD. “A lot of the work, especially an HVAC and roofing project takes a cosidserable amount of time. We’re really getting started with roofing almost a month earlier than normal.”

Melanie Camarena leads the hard hats, she says they’re already tackling 75% of the bond projects. Projects included in the bond package are a new elementary school near the district’s northeast side, upgrading campus security, roofing, HVAC, electrical and plumbing upgrades and replacing out-of-date technology.

“There will be some projects when they come back that are really a wow factor,” said Camarena. “We are trying to accelerate the playgrounds and get a few more playground in this summer.”

While students are stuck with online schooling now, track and field turf, new flooring and playgrounds are a few perks for students who have been stuck inside too much this spring.

The majority of the 2018 bond projects will be completed by 2022.

In addition to those projects, the district has been able to start nine maintenance projects several weeks earlier this spring. Those maintenance projects include removing and adding some portables to address enrollment needs.