Winter storm leads to influx of calls for Williamson County EMS

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Emergency Medical Services received triple its usual number of injury-related calls on Valentine’s Day due to the icy roads and sidewalks.

Forty-four of Williamson County’s 101 calls were about fall-related injuries on Sunday. The previous day they only received 12 calls about falls. To avoid a repeat of Sunday, Williamson County paramedics are urging residents to stay inside during these hazardous weather conditions.

“Although our paramedics are prepared to respond to all calls, we ask that our residents do their part right now to avoid any potential hazard,” said Williamson County EMS Director Mike Knipstein. “Preventing a fall by staying indoors allows our field paramedics to continue working around the clock to answer serious and life-threatening emergencies.”

Response times are slower than usual due to road conditions, according to Williamson County EMS. Although the paramedics are on the road, they urge others to stay home if possible.

Falls are not the only increase paramedics are seeing. EMS is also asking residents to conserve oxygen supply as it sees more calls about low oxygen supply. Residents are advised to call their provider if this becomes an issue.