Williamson County will offer free, drive-up COVID-19 testing in Hutto next week

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — People can drive up next week and get a free COVID-19 test in Hutto.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Hutto Fire Rescue/Emergency Services District 3 to offer free testing from Sept. 22-24.

The testing will happen at the Hutto Fire Rescue station, located at 501 Exchange Boulevard in Hutto. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

County leaders said the drive-up site will not require an appointment. However, they noted this will be a cheek swab test, so people should not eat, drink or use tobacco products at least 20 minutes beforehand. People are also asked to bring a cell phone to complete registration on-site and prepare to wait if there’s high demand.

The free COVID-19 tests are available to anyone regardless if they live in Williamson County.

For more information on this event and future testing sites, visit the county’s website.

According to the latest figures compiled by KXAN, Williamson County currently has more than 130 active cases of COVID-19.