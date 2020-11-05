Williamson County voters react after county goes blue

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The day after Election Day in Williamson County had a strange feeling in the air.

“It’s progress and change. Some people want change, and some people don’t want change,” said Williamson County resident Ryan Gesner.

For years, voters north of Austin have largely swayed toward the Republican Party. In 2016, President Donald Trump won the county, with just over 50% of the vote compared to Hillary Clinton at 41%.

Flash forward to 2020, when Democratic voters in Williamson County flipped the county blue.

“I always thought we are out of the hubbub,” said Williamson County resident Janet Palmer. “I thought we are safe here. We’re in our neighborhood, and we’ll be fine. This scares me a lot.”

Since 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Williamson County’s population has grown by nearly 40%. Some attribute that growth to changing demographics.

“I’m disappointed, because I voted for Trump, but I think it’s sorta like spreading,” said Williamson County resident Jenna Timmerman. “A lot of people are flocking to Austin, especially from California. I think the Democratic view is migrating a little bit.”

KXAN talked to a couple from California on the Georgetown Square following Election Day, who says they feel the opposite.

“We moved from California, just because we got tired of the taxes and the gun laws,” said John Darmanian. “The gun laws are getting tighter and tighter. To find out the county turned blue is upsetting.”

In the Presidential Election, Biden won by 49.52% of the vote and Trump came in at 48.19%. It’s important to note Republican candidates won most of the other races in Williamson County including congressional representatives, county commissioners and school board members.