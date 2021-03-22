Williamson County vaccine site closes early, runs out of vaccines

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The vaccine distribution site at the Taylor Public Health Center in Williamson County was forced to close early Monday morning, because they ran out of available doses.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District website states walkups and prescheduled appointments are available at the site Monday through Thursday of this week, but the walkup appointments halted around 10 a.m. on March 22. Those with appointments were still given their vaccine.

According to Deb Strahler from WCCHD, the walkup appointments were intended for residents without access to the internet to make appointments. The health district is working with nonprofits and faith-based organizations to serve minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19, such as undocumented, uninsured or non-English speaking folks.

Strahler emphasized there is a limited number of walkup vaccinations available. Those who were still in line when the site ran out were asked to come back another day.

“I just got here about 15 minutes ago, and they already ran out of the vaccines cause they only had enough for 100 people,” said Selina Shaw, a Taylor resident. “I plan on being here a little bit earlier tomorrow so that I can get it done.”

The vaccine site is only serving qualifying residents in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C and school staff. Appointments can be made online.