Williamson County vaccine hub in the works with 6,000 doses set to arrive this week

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As the state of Texas begins receiving its 333,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, many smaller counties in Central Texas are figuring out operations for their own hubs.

In Williamson County, a main vaccine hub with doses provided by Family Emergency Rooms in Cedar Park could be ready this week. Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to discuss and potentially approve a plan for the clinic to become the county’s vaccine provider.

According to the county, if that contract is signed, the county’s vaccine hub plan will be activated. This includes letting the public know where and how vaccines will be available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has granted 6,000 vaccine doses to Family Emergency Rooms this week. Those doses were requested by Williamson County, the county said.

As of Monday, Family Emergency Rooms is still awaiting delivery of those 6,000 doses, which may also hinder the timeline for the hub’s operations.

On Monday, WilCo announced it’s working with partner Family Hospital Systems to vaccine first responders and county employees in Phase 1A and 1B. This is in addition to vaccinating others in Phase 1B, per an agreement the Commissioners Court has on the agenda Tuesday.

The county says FHS had planned to use the Kelly Reeves Complex as a drive-thru vaccination site, but appointments had to be canceled as the 6,000 doses have not yet arrived from the state. WilCo says patients who had appointments today will soon receive an email to reschedule.

County Commissioner Valerie Covey said earlier this month that officials believe Williamson County has 120,000 residents who would qualify to receive the vaccine as a part of the Phase 1B.