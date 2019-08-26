Williamson County to vote on changing social media policy after fallout from deputy’s posts

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who work for Williamson County may have to abide by a new policy regarding their personal social media usage.

The Commissioners Court will vote Tuesday on revising the county’s social media policy. Staff members spent the past week rewriting a part of the policy regarding an employee’s “personal use of social media” after the commissioners asked them to do so.

According to the proposed changes posted online, the policy could become:

“County employees must keep County related social media accounts separate from their personal social media accounts. To distinguish official accounts from personal accounts, employees are not allowed to use “WilCo”, “Williamson County”, departmental logos, seals or badges in their personal account names. It is also recommended that employees include a disclaimer in the bio or description sections of personal accounts similar to the following: ‘The postings here are my own opinion and do not reflect or represent the opinions of Williamson County.'”

This potential change comes after the fallout from a deputy’s graphic posts on his personal Facebook page started circulating publicly. Residents have spoken at previous Commissioners Courts to call for Commander Steve Deaton’s resignation. His posts included pictures of toys depicting date rape and violence against an NFL player.

On Tuesday the commissioners’ agenda states that they could discuss during executive session a complaint filed by Deaton through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). It’s not immediately known what’s included in his complaint.