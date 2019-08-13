Williamson County to vote on bee removal after recent swarm attack

A hive of bees remains buried within the fencing of a cemetery in Hutto. A man preparing the cemetery for his wife’s burial was stung over 50 times on July 4, 2019 (Courtesy Alex Caprariello)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County commissioners will vote on a contract to remove bees near the Hutto Lutheran Church Tuesday.

A 91-year-old and his family were attacked by the bees at the cemetery while preparing for his wife’s funeral in July.

Commissioners are expected to approve the services agreement with Round Rock Honey company to remove two existing hives of wild honeybees in the right-of-way of County Road 135 near the cemetery.

Agenda notes provided more context saying “the hives were maintaining defensive zones of up to 40 feet each, which was definitely a characteristic of Africanized bees.”

The hives were new and would have likely grown in exponential size. Due to trees and a nearby creek, there was a good possibility of more swarms entering fence pillars, a nearby gazebo and underneath tombstones.

To protect public health, safety and welfare, areas within the right of way had to be bee-proofed and the bees were safely removed, the agenda says.