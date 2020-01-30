Williamson Co. to tackle fire mitigation plan through volunteer support, saving thousands of dollars

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Association is leading a two-day tour of some of the most wildfire-prone areas in Austin.

City council members, neighborhood leaders and firefighters from California were in attendance to tour River Place, one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Williamson County has also adopted their own Wildfire Interface Code. It’s used to describe areas where structures intermingle with underdeveloped areas.

CoreLogic recently released a wildfire risk report that ranks the Austin area as the fifth-highest risk in the nation for a major wildfire incident, with 53,000 plus residents at an extreme risk.

As a part of Williamson County’s plan, they’ve come up with a mitigation plan to tackle nine hot spot areas within the county.

“It’s a quiet place and a place the kids and grandkids could run around,” said Georgetown resident Dan Andrews.

Andrews lives near the five-acre Cat Cave Preserve in Georgetown.

KXAN Photo: Evan L’Roy

“We were really surprised that the county was that aggressive,” said Andrews.

He’s talking about brush clearing and tree trimming there a couple months back. An all-volunteer group came in and did all of that work.

“They’re basically a veterans group that has decided to continue to give back,” said Williamson County Commissioner Valerie Covey. “Team Rubicon has been a good partner for us.”

Covey has made it her mission to preserve the county’s breath of fresh air nature spots, while balancing fire safety needs.

“Any one of these project could be tens to a hundreds of thousands of dollars if we added it all up, all nine projects.”

Williamson County wants to put in a 50-foot shaded fuel break along the Twin Springs Preserve. The cost of that project is estimated at $100,000.

Team Rubicon plans to tackle that Twin Springs Preserve job this weekend for free.

Williamson County plans to rely on grant funding to support a few of the other mitigation projects in the county.

That money could come from FEMA’s Hazard Grant, the Texas A&M Forest Mitigatin Grant, and Williamson County’s General Matching Funds.

