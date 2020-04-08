Williamson County to provide update on county’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Watch Williamson County’s news conference live at 3:30 p.m.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will provide an update on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at 3:30 p.m in a virtual news conference.

Williamson County’s latest case count of coronavirus is 97 people with 40 considered recovered as of Wednesday. The county is reporting four people have died due to complications with the virus.

Following guidelines from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Williamson County extended its stay-at-home order through the month of April. The new expiration date is April 30 which is the same timeline as Abbott’s social distancing order for the entire state.

The county’s Parks and Recreation Department confirmed to KXAN that all county parks and trails in Williamson County will be closed throughout the Easter weekend.