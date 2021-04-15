Williamson County to discontinue its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County announced Thursday it is discontinuing its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, and those looking to get a shot must schedule directly with a provider.

Starting Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m., new names will no longer be accepted to the waitlist.

The county will send the remaining names on its waitlist to Curative, the county’s mass vaccine provider, so it can handle scheduling through early next week.

But after that, residents will have to seek out the vaccine directly from other providers.

County Judge Bill Gravell explained in a press release that supply has caught up with demand. While the county still has around 30,000 people on its waitlist, staff found only about 5% of people invited to schedule an appointment are following through.

The county said many have already gotten their vaccination from another provider.

To date, more than 193,000 residents in the county have received a COVID-19 vaccination, the county said. Just over 42% of the county’s population that is 16 years of age or older are vaccinated with at least one dose.