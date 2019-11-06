Williamson County to decide on money for roads and parks

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County voters considered two propositions on the ballot related to money for roads and parks.

Round Rock Chamber CEO Jason Ball said while Proposition A and B will provide a total of $447 million, he said it isn’t expected to raise the county tax rate.

Proposition A

The issuance of $412,000,000 tax bonds for roads.” Williamson County Proposition A

Early results indicate 65.48% of voters for the proposition and 34.52% against.

Proposition B

The issuance of $35,000,000 tax bonds for park and recreational purposes.” Williamson County Proposition B

Early results indicate 59.36% of voters for the proposition and 40.64% against.

On Tuesday evening, KXAN’s Will DuPree spoke to Williamson County voters who were for the bonds and some who were against them.

Against the bonds

For the bonds