Williamson County votes to terminate ‘Live PD’ contract

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After initially voting in May to keep discussing an agreement with the producers of “Live PD,” the Williamson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to instead end that agreement.

The vote, based on a proposal from Commissioner Tammy Smith, was unanimous to terminate the contractual agreement between the county and Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the show. The popular A&E show began featuring Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies in November 2018.

The current contract expired and in May, Commissioner Cynthia Long brought forward a proposal to end the deal, saying she supports deputies but didn’t believe the show was in the best interest of the county.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to keep it and the contract talks resumed.

In May, Sheriff Robert Chody said the show had resulted in more community engagement, changes to policy and better recruitment.

It wasn’t without its controversy, however.

In April, a complaint filed by a Georgetown lawyer said a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office commander told his deputies it was his goal for one of them to have sex with a “Live PD” producer. In July, friends of a man arrested on the show accused deputies of using excessive force, which Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell defended as reasonable and necessary.