TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector is closing its location in Taylor from Friday until Monday, July 4.

Normal business hours resume Tuesday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

The office is shutting down, so staff can help with training new staff at three other Williamson County Tax Offices.

Williamson County said the Cedar Park and Round Rock locations both have drive-thrus.

The Georgetown location handles most of the mail-in title transactions, registration renewals and dealership transactions.

Williamson County residents can renew their vehicle registration online or by visiting any H-E-B in the county.