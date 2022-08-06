WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will change its hours of operation later this month. All four locations will be affected.

The hours of operation will change on Monday, August 15 to the following:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed to the public

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The change is to help the office better serve the public in all aspects of its operation, a press release stated.

“Our staff struggles to manage in-person, mailed-in and dealership transactions. The new office hours will allow our staff to better execute all transactions in a timely manner and provide consistent service levels to all Williamson County taxpayers,” said Larry Gaddes, the Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector.

Visit the tax assessor’s website for information on the services they provide.