Tuesday, Williamson County Commissioner’s Court heard plans that would formalize how 911 calls are dispatched across the county.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County’s Commissioner’s Court heard a proposal Tuesday that would formalize the way law enforcement and emergency services are currently dispatched in the county.

Chris Connealy, senior director of emergency services for Williamson County, presented plans to submit an application to the Texas Department of Public Safety to establish interlocal agreements for emergency and non-emergency law enforcement dispatch services for those agencies that respond to calls for service in the county.

Connealy said because dispatch services run through the county and not a law-enforcement agency, the county has been asked by Texas DPS to make these more formal partnerships with law enforcement and EMS.

Connealy said right now the county works with 38 law enforcement and emergency service agencies to dispatch calls for service.

He said the way the 911 calls are currently dispatched are not likely to change much, but these agreements should reduce any margin of error that could come up during an emergency.

“It’s a critical function. When someone calls 911, they’re having probably the worst day of their life. And that needs to be seamless and needs to be done correctly,” Connealy said.

Williamson County said submitting an application was spurred by findings from a Texas Department of Public Safety audit back in December 2021.

Connealy said the county intends to submit its agreement application with DPS very soon.