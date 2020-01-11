Williamson County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects believed to be armed and dangerous

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who are believed to be armed and dangerous on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the HEB Fuel station on Gattis School Road near State Highway 130 after a victim reported an attempted robbery. The person said there were shots fired into a vehicle as well.

The victim had minor scratches but was not struck by gunfire.

Two black male suspects were seen in a gray or silver four-door car.

The public is asked to call 911 with any information.