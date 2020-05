WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing teen who is autistic was found safe on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the teen, who is 18-years-old, was missing for hours, since 3 p.m.

He was last seen near Brookdale Senior Living in Round Rock.

The department tweeted that he was found and was safe around 6 p.m.