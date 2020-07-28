Williamson County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen near Granger

Williamson County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Yarbrough (Photo from WCSO)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since Monday, and they need the public’s help.

Mark Yarbrough, 63, was last seen around 5 a.m. near County Road 327 in Granger, Texas. WCSO says he was supposed to arrive at a friend’s house but never showed up.

His vehicle, however, was found on the friend’s property, along with car keys and his wallet, WCSO says.

If you know where he is or have any information that could help locate him, call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss