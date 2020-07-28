Williamson County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen near Granger

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since Monday, and they need the public’s help.

Mark Yarbrough, 63, was last seen around 5 a.m. near County Road 327 in Granger, Texas. WCSO says he was supposed to arrive at a friend’s house but never showed up.

His vehicle, however, was found on the friend’s property, along with car keys and his wallet, WCSO says.

If you know where he is or have any information that could help locate him, call 911.