Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding 2 teens

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about two teenagers on Saturday.

A spokesperson tweeted that 14-year-old Candece Dixon was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 18. She is believed to be with 15-year-old Sean Mackins, who was reported as a runaway.

Dixon was last seen near Highway 183 and FM 620 in Austin wearing a gray onesie with white Fila sneakers.

Mackins was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants and blue and white shoes.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said at the time of this report that there is no reason to believe Dixon is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.