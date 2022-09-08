BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Bell County after an incident involving a domestic disturbance.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado at 4:42 Tuesday morning.

The victim in the incident told deputies she had been assaulted, and she had visible injuries on her face. She said the injuries were caused by her boyfriend, Timothy Ramos, who is employed by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSD arrested Ramos, and he was booked into the Bell County Jail for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

WCSO said Ramos was placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard protocol.

Ramos has been working for WCSO since 2013. He started in the corrections department then became a deputy in 2018.