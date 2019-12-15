Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies step patrols after ‘suspicous incident’

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE Williamson County sheriff's office deputy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its patrols in the Rattan Creek area Sunday after a driver pulled up to two girls in their yard and asked them to follow him.

Deputies responded to a suspicious incident call around 12:15 p.m. when a caller said an older white male driving a white car pulled up to someone’s front yard and asked two young girls to follow him.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the man did not get out of his car and deputies only responded to one call about the man on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Don't Miss