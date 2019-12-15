Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies step patrols after ‘suspicous incident’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its patrols in the Rattan Creek area Sunday after a driver pulled up to two girls in their yard and asked them to follow him.

Deputies responded to a suspicious incident call around 12:15 p.m. when a caller said an older white male driving a white car pulled up to someone’s front yard and asked two young girls to follow him.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the man did not get out of his car and deputies only responded to one call about the man on Sunday.