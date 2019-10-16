Williamson County sheriff warns of police impersonator in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL (KXAN) — A police impersonator is trying to pull drivers over in the Liberty Hill area, according to a tweet from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Chody wrote Tuesday night that a blue-colored SUV with red and green overhead lights tried to stop multiple cars. He said the Sheriff’s Office received three different calls about this impersonator within a 30-minute time frame.

If in doubt about a traffic stop, he encourages drivers to activate their hazard lights, pull over when safe, and call 9-1-1.