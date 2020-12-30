Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody claims election fraud, files lawsuit against Sheriff-elect Mike Gleason

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is suing Sheriff-elect Mike Gleason, his opponent in November’s election — claiming Gleason’s victory was influenced by fraudulent votes and irregularities.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 15, claims election officers counted illegal votes, failed to count legal votes and made mistakes and/or engaged in illegal conduct.

“The true outcome cannot be ascertained,” the lawsuit claims, because there were “so many material mistakes, illegalities and/or fraud.”

In the lawsuit, an affidavit from Chody claims he has been approached by community members who say the results of the sheriff race and others may have been impacted.

“I am contesting the election results at this time until further proof suggests otherwise,” Chody writes.

Gleason received 56% of the Nov. 3 vote.

The lawsuit also points to affidavits from two women, Marcia Strickler and Cathy Jaster, who claimed to have witnessed suspicious actions at polling locations. These claims include duplication of completed ballots and ballots being stored in unsecured cardboard boxes.

Strickler, who was working as support for voting equipment at polling locations, says she experienced “too many ‘glitches’ and ‘unexpected’ errors from the equipment.”

The lawsuit also alleges Gleason and his wife Alison were electioneering outside of a polling place and that they are associated with Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick, who indicted Chody earlier this year — and who Chody claims has a personal vendetta against him.

As part of the contest, Chody and his attorney Kellye SoRelle are requesting inspection and copying of all documents, records, software, etc. related to the election.

Dorian Chavez, a Cedar Park council candidate in the Nov. 3 election, is also contesting the election results. His affidavit is included in the lawsuit.

KXAN has reached out to Williamson County, and they say they do not have a comment at this time.

Back in September, Chody was indicted and arrested on a felony charge of tampering with evidence in relation to the death of Javier Ambler.

The charge came after months of calls for Chody to resign, after the in-custody death of Ambler, which was recorded during a taping of the A&E reality show “Live PD” The March 2019 chase was never aired on television and all footage from the scene was destroyed.

Chody is believed to have participated in the destruction of that footage, according to the indictment.

At the time, Chody blamed partisan politics for his arrest and indictment, saying: “Let me tell you why we’re here. We’re here because it’s a month before the election — my election.”

According to the Dec. 15 lawsuit, Chody is asking for monetary relief of up to $100,000 and for the “true” results of the contested election to be declared or for a new election to be held.

Sheriff-elect Gleason is set to be sworn in on Jan. 1.