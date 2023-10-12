WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) said Wednesday it achieved a 95% save rate during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

So the shelter said it will host a free adoption weekend to celebrate.

The shelter said all adoptable animals will be free to adopt from Friday to Sunday. The shelter is open daily from 12 to 6 p.m. The shelter is open for walk-ins and offers appointments for those who prefer them, which can be scheduled by emailing adoption@wilco.org.

It said all adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip the shelter registers for the adopter, and a voucher for a free wellness exam at participating veterinary clinics.

“We couldn’t be more proud and more thankful for everyone’s support and contributions. Each and every person who donated, volunteered, shared a social media post, adopted, fostered, came to work when the work was truly difficult – every single one of those people, our community, made this 95% save rate happen,” said Misty Valenta, animal services director, in a statement to KXAN. “We’re so pleased to offer free adoptions for all of our adoptable animals this weekend as our small way to say thank you to everyone. We are a no-kill shelter because our community makes it happen.”

WCRAS said it accounts for every animal that comes into its care. The shelter said it does not adjust its numbers based on an animal’s “adoptability.”

According to WCRAS, the shelter determines its save rate by using the nationally recognized formula of taking the total number of animals the shelter receives each month and subtracting those who have died for any reason and then dividing that number by the total number of animals received in that time period, leading to the save rate formula used nationwide.