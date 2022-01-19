Williamson County shelter takes in 11 cats from single person, with more expected to be surrendered

This white cat is among 11 that the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter took in recently from a single home in a rural part of the county. (Photo/Misty Valenta)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Kennels are filling up again in Williamson County after an elderly resident surrendered nearly a dozen cats to the animal shelter and will likely give up more.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter announced it worked with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to first take in 11 cats from a single home in rural Williamson County. The shelter anticipates the owner will give up another 19 cats next week. Deputies are investigating this case, and the shelter shared it would be able to provide more information at a later time about when these cats could become available for adoption.

This large intake further strains resources at the shelter, which accepted 45 additional cats just two weeks ago from a single home in Round Rock. According to the shelter’s Facebook page, 21 of those cats are now available for adoption. Eight cats need further assessment before they become adoptable, while 15 have either been adopted or transferred to a rescue organization.

Because of a generous donation, the shelter noted adoptions are now free for some of the cats taken in two weeks ago from the Round Rock home.

The shelter shared three ways for people to help with addressing the additional strain on resources: those include adoption, fostering and donating.

To adopt a pet, people can email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment.

(Photos/Misty Valenta)

For the time being, adoptions for all other adult cats at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter only cost $4. An appointment to check out the shelter’s adoptable cats can also be made by email.