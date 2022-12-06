WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Staff members at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said Tuesday they’re operating at “emergency capacity,” which forced them to convert a room normally reserved for cats to now house dogs.

Misty Valenta, the shelter’s animal services director, said the number of lost or stray dogs coming in recently is overwhelming and filling up kennel space. The facility is now 87 dogs over capacity, she said.

“During the past eight months, thanks to the incredible work of our staff and volunteers, fosters, donors and adopters, we have been to make it through this time without euthanizing dogs for kennel space, but now we are at a breaking point,” Valenta said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The shelter would like people living in Williamson County to please do the following three things:

If anyone finds a lost or stray dog, work to reunite it with its owner rather than bringing it to the shelter. Neighbors should only bring lost dogs and cats to the shelter if they’re found within the shelter’s jurisdiction. Please visit the shelter to adopt, foster or volunteer.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is open seven days a week from 12-6 p.m. except on some holidays.