WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions Monday for Presidents Day.

All adoptions of medium-to-large dogs will be free Monday, Feb. 20 at WRCAS.

Available pets can be previewed online.

In-person visits can be scheduled by emailing adoption@wilco.org. The shelter is open daily from noon-6 p.m. for walk-ins.

Fosters are also welcome. Head up to the shelter and staff will assist in making the best match for your home.

Send an email to adoption@wilco.org to schedule a priority-service appointment. The shelter is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.