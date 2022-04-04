WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has 17 dogs and two cats up for “Name Your Price” adoption following an animal cruelty case ruling that relinquished over 40 animals to the shelter, according to a release from the county.

In March, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release the dogs were removed from a Liberty Hill home due to “a possible animal cruelty situation” and said the owner helped impound the dogs.

Nineteen animals remain out of the 41 dogs and cats the shelter received from a single location last month.

The release said the “Name Your Price” adoption is available for all medium to large adult dogs and adult cats when you schedule an appointment. Here’s how to schedule an appointment.

All adopted animals will receive vaccinations, microchips and be spayed and neutered, the release said. You can look at the adoptable pets here.

If the shelter quickly finds homes for these animals, it would clear out an entire adoption room, which the shelter said would be an “astounding accomplishment.” The shelter is currently over capacity with medium/large-sized dogs, the release said.