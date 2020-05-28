Williamson County sets guidelines for in-person access to County buildings

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County has its plan in place to ramp up in-person access to County offices starting Monday, June 1.

Face coverings will be recommended, but not required to enter buildings. However, cloth face-coverings will be mandatory when entering a courtroom based upon directives from the Office of Court Administration, according to a Williamson County release.

The release says temperature checks may be required by elected officials at the Williamson County Justice Center, essential employees facilities, and visiting the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

The Williamson County Historic Courthouse will remain closed to the public until further notice, except when a Commissioner Court meeting is being held.

The Williamson County District Courts, County Courts at Law, and Justice of the Peace courts are in the process of developing a plan as directed by the Texas Supreme Court. Currently, the Texas Supreme Court says there won’t be in-person hearings other than essential hearings that aren’t possible remotely.

Williamson County officials say the plan will be in compliance with all COVID-19 orders and is subject to change.