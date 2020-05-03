Williamson County sets aside $25M from CARES Act for small businesses

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Commissioners set the criteria for a $25 million small business grant program, called Wilco Forward. The money comes from a pot of $93 million of the CARES Act fund the county received last month.

Williamson County is still trying to figure out how the money will be layered out, but so far small businesses can qualify for up to $30,000.

Scott Heselmeyer, the county treasurer, helped develop the funding plan. He said the application process should begin as early as next week but small businesses would have to adhere to a set of guidelines.

Williamson County commissioners discuss CARES Act funding May 1.

“The grants will be processed in the order received until the budgeted funds are exhausted,” said Heselmeyer. “The recipients need to be a sole proprietor or a small business with 100 or fewer employees.”

During a meeting of the county’s commissioners court on May 1, Heselmeyer said the program is similar to a paycheck protection program. Recipients can receive the funds under two categories: one time monthly payroll, or two times their fixed costs — whichever is higher.

“We are prioritizing businesses interrupted due to COVID-19 in the related order: if a business was completely closed, then they would be eligible for 100% of their calculated grant amount. If a business was partially open, then they are eligible for 75%,” said Heselmeyer.

Recipients are expected to maintain consistent and total full time equivalent workload calculations for their employees during the program. Funding must be used between March 27 and Sept. 30.

As phase one of that fund ramps up, so is phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to re-open the Texas economy. Along the four blocks of downtown Georgetown on Saturday, there’s a sharp transformation from a week ago.

“They’re wanting to shop, they’re wanting to be out,” said Jemme Lynn Wilks, owner of La Bella Casa. “Today, we’ve had a lot of people out too.”

KXAN interviewed Wilks the day of what was suppose to be the Red Poppy Festival. It’s an event that brings in thousands. Instead, it was the start of Gov. Abbott’s retail-to-go measure. Opening up her store officially Saturday was a breathe of fresh air for Wilks as she sat greeting her customers.

“We have sanitizer throughout the store. Every time there is a transaction, we ask them to use the sanitizer,” she said.

Wilks said she also sprays the little trinkets in her store as often as she can. The burden really lies on the small business owner to adhere to safety measures as they see fit.

“Everybody has the same concerns…. Am I going to be okay when I step outside?” questioned Scott Brackin, owner of The Velvet Bull Emporium.

The Velvet Bull Emporium. Located inside: All Things New Floral & Design.

“A point to be made for small businesses is that they have more of a tendency to develop a relationship with their customers,” said Cheryl Brackin, co-owner of The Velvet Bull Emporium. “We are going to take those extra steps to ensure that our customers, who become our friends, are safe.”

It’s a tough balance between safety and keeping their business afloat.

Williamson County Commissioners are expected to discuss the CARES Act funding again for these small businesses on Tuesday.