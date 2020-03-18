Williamson County schools working to figure out how to handle COVID-19 when they have to

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County doesn’t have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 yet but county officials are still preparing for a potential outbreak. ​

The Williamson County school systems are trying to figure out next steps. County officials, along with each of the Williamson County School District superintendents, held a joint press conference Tuesday.

Currently, district officials have extended Spring Break to as far back as April 5. With the way COVID-19 is heading, that could change.

“I worry that I won’t be able to keep up with the expectation of what they’re learning and how they’re to be learning,” said Jennifer Neff, a Georgetown mother.

Jennifer Neff echoes the fear many parents in Williamson County are feeling, with the thought of online schooling.​​

“We have a toddler and that would be difficult to set aside time just for them,” said Neff.

Each of the seven district superintendents say they’re working to navigate through online options. ​They say they have the resources to make that happen for all students. ​​

“Serving the 51,000 students, and 2,700 staff members is what we do everyday,” Said Round Rock Superintendent Steve Flores.

During the Tuesday press conference, Round Rock’s Superintendent affirmed that the district will be prepared. Each of the neighboring district leaders said the same. ​​

“We will be distributing Chromebooks,” said Georgetown Superintendent Fred Brent. “We have WiFi hotspots for community members who don’t have WiFi.”

“Our buildings are closed, but we have plans to continue teaching and learning,” said Hutto Superintendent Celina Estrada Thomas.

Students who rely on free and reduces lunches will see their needs met too. Food pickup locations begin Monday in each district.

Free & Reduced lunches available for Williamson County students come Monday.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said Tuesday that this is all apart of a joint effort.

​”It is extremely difficult to prepare for a disaster that you cannot see,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

“When all this began, Gravell called all of us together and asked how can we work together,” said Fred Brent.

​​The seven districts plan on sharing their handy resources with the county too.

“Knowing the districts were shutting down, I said, ‘Could you provide us 50 nurses to back-fill and support our health district?’ They said yes,” said Gravell.

​​The mechanical workers, the school police officers — they’re all joining forces to keep Williamson County’s wheels turning.​​ Each school district has their districts food pickup locations posted on their website.

Gravell also says the county plans to open up a daycare facility for its county employees. ​But as for public healthcare workers who do have to go to work, that remains to be seen.