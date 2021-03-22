Williamson County resumes in-person jury trials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County successfully picked an in-person jury for the first time since all proceedings were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Williamson County Court Administration Ronald Morgan said the courts are taking necessary steps to rearrange court rooms and install plexiglass.

“The groundwork had to do with creating a process so when our jurors show up, they are as safe as possible,” Morgan said.

Williamson County will move jury selection from the Justice Center to a more spacious county facility. Once jurors are selected, the trial will be moved to the Justice Center. Each trial will take two courtrooms, and jurors will sit in the gallery where spectators would usually sit instead of the jury box for more social distancing.

“We have gotten a second courtroom where everyone can spread out and have that six-foot social distancing around them as a mechanism of protecting the people who are coming to participate in the jury process.” Morgan said.

All potential jurors will be required to wear face masks with face shields provided. Before entering the courthouse, jurors will be temperature checked and asked if they have been exposed to or experienced symptoms of COVID-19. All judges’ benches, council tables and witness stands are surrounded in plexiglass.

“These are all places where people might be talking and may need to pull down their mask,” Morgan said. “And we want to kind of create an enclosure and do the best we can to minimize the spread of any kind of particles.”

The jury summoning system is entirely online and assesses if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are considered high risk. Included in the questionnaire is the requirement to wear a mask.

Anyone who wishes to attend a jury trial has the right to do so. People who are waiting for a trial have not been able to resolve it any other way, Morgan said.

“In all of these instances people have the right to the reliance on the judicial system,” Morgan said. “And because they were not able to resolve them short of a jury trial, they have a right to that jury trial, and we have an obligation to provide it to them.”