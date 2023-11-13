GEORGETOWN, TEXAS (KXAN) – Williamson County residents gathered outside the Williamson County Courthouse Sunday to protest a monument to the Confederacy on the courthouse grounds.

The groups sponsoring the protest want county commissioners to move the monument to the International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Georgetown where they say several Confederate soldiers are buried.

The protestors said the courthouse “cannot represent justice for all when a confederate monument remains on its grounds.”

According to the press release announcing the protest, the groups sponsoring the event were Central Texas Methodist Federation for Social Action, Courageous Conversations of Georgetown, Georgetown Ministerial Alliance, GTX Connect, WilCo Patriots, San Gabriel Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Wellspring United Methodist Church.

Previous protest

On July 4, members of the Williamson County Patriots wrapped the monument with a black fabric, before then wrapping it with an American flag.

As KXAN reported then, the group was taking signatures down to showcase to Williamson County Commissioners there is public support for the monument’s removal.

A Williamson County spokesperson told KXAN back in July county officials removed the covering peacefully, adding it’s a public monument and the fabric interfered with the public’s ability to view it.