Williamson County residents can now schedule vaccinations with provider they choose, waitlist officially ends

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Now that demand for COVID-19 vaccines have leveled out, Williamson County said it’s ending the centralized waitlist for vaccinations, so residents can schedule a shot directly with a provider of their choice.

There are currently 25 vaccine providers in the county offering more than 20,010 first shots, the county reports.

County Judge Bill Gravell will discuss these latest developments at a 1 p.m. event on Monday, held at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Countywide, 33.43% of residents have been fully vaccinated, while 51.28% have received a first dose. Due to dwindling numbers of new vaccinations, Gravell recently said Williamson County mass vaccination sites would likely close down by Memorial Day.

“The truth is this week alone we received 30,000 new vaccine doses, but on our registrations we’ve only received 5,500,” said Gravell.

Closure of the sites will also open up space at Dell Diamond — currently a mass vaccination site — for the Round Rock Express’ opening day in early May.

