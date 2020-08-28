Williamson County reports first human case of West Nile for 2020

FILE – In this Friday, May 11, 2007 photo, a mosquito is sorted according to species and gender before testing for West Nile Virus at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. Scientists have been working on mathematical models to predict outbreaks for decades and have long factored in the weather. They have known, for […]

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County reported its first human case of West Nile virus for 2020 Friday.

According to Williamson County and Cities Health District, the person is in their 40s and lives in southern Williamson County.

So far this season, WCCHD says 12 mosquito trap samples have tested positive for the virus. More than one sample collected near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park has tested positive.

WCCHD also reports a new positive sample was found Friday near Brushy Creek Community Center at the intersection of Greak Oaks Drive and Racine Trail in Round Rock.

To control the mosquitoes, WCCHD says ground spraying took place in Georgetown last week and will happen again this week. Georgetown’s Sun City neighborhood has also had more than one mosquito trap sample test positive.

The department encourages everyone to stay alert and vigilant about protecting themselves against mosquito bites.

In Travis County, at least two probable human cases of West Nile have been reported.

You can learn more about preventing West Nile virus on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.