WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap sample collected in the Brushy Creek MUD tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

WCCHD said the positive test was indicated in lab results received Wednesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin. The sample was collected from a trap site near the Beck Preserve on Great Oaks Dr. on Friday.

“Expanded trapping in the area will begin this afternoon and signage will be posted,” WCCHD said.

Officials said this was the fifth reported West Nile virus-positive trap of the 2023 season in Williamson County.

Symptoms of infection may include:

Fever

Headache

body aches

a skin rash on the trunk of the body

swollen lymph nodes

“Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms,” WCCHD said.

Severe symptoms may include:

Stiffness

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

vision loss

paralysis

in rare cases, death

“The most important way to prevent West Nile virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people live, work, and play,” WCCHD said.

What you can do

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the health district recommends the “three Ds” of mosquito safety: