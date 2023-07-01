WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) said it was partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free adoptions Friday through Tuesday.

The adoption event is the fifth National Adoption Weekend the two organizations have worked together. The shelter is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown. Interested adopters and fosters could also preview all adoptable pets online.

“Now more than ever, the support from national organizations helps to highlight our need while making it simple for the community to once again come out to assist us with our critical space issues for dogs, especially those over 25 pounds, and cats … We hope the national spotlight will help to reach even more members of our community about the benefits of adoption,” said Misty Valenta, the shelter’s animal services director.

According to WCRAS, recent data from Best Friends showed 57% of shelters in the U.S. were no-kill in 2022, but 378,000 dogs and cats were killed nationally largely due to a continued decrease in dog adoptions compared to pre-pandemic rates.

WCRAS said all adopted animals would be spayed or neutered, receive age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip updated with your contact information and a voucher for a free wellness exam at participating veterinary clinics.

The shelter said it would close early July 4 and would operate from noon to 4 p.m. so shelter staff could celebrate the holiday.