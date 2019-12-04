Williamson County ranks 2nd in the nation in job growth, according to report

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KXAN) — Williamson County is near the top in terms of job growth, according to a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The county came in second among 355 of the largest counties in the U.S. for job growth. One Williamson County tech company is contributing to that growth in a unique way.

“We want you to know that you are relevant every day,” said Founder of CyberDefenses Randell Casey. “You can be apart of an environment that knows where you have been and what you have done.

For 20 years, that has been Randell Casey’s mission at CyberDefenses. It’s a company that tracks the billions of attempted computer hacks every minute.

“They’re trying to get any caveat that they can so that they can do a ransom attack or intercept a wire,” Casey said.

CyberDefenses started by monitoring military and department of defense contracts, and now they’ve expanded into commercial and election security.

“With that growth into these endeavors, we’ve seen vast growth with our employees,” CyberDefenses CEO Armando Ordonez said.

In 2015, the company employed 35 people in Williamson County, now that number is at 135 people. 85% of its employees are veterans.

“They’re looking to continue to be part of a cutting edge and to continue to serve and protect as they have done their whole life,” said Casey.

While the company helps drop the unemployment rate in Williamson County below the state and national average.

Jesus Guerra is with Williamson County Workforce Solutions, he says the current unemployment rate in Williamson County is at 2.7%. Meanwhile, the national average is at 3.3 %.

“When they bring their families, they bring their businesses also,” said Guerra.

Guerra also says what makes Williamson County so attractive is the family-friendly environment.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Williamson County has a population of 500,000 people. 300,000 of them are employees with a median household income of $79,000.

Adams, Colorado had the largest employment increase of the counties studied. Denton was the only other Texas city that made the list.

Williamson County is part of the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. Its a community partnership with Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee and Llano counties.

The career center offers business recruiting, hiring and training assistance free of charge. Their services include an apprenticeship program where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce.