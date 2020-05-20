Williamson County puts online testing portal on hold due to backlog of applicants

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County is temporarily removing its online testing portal due to the abundant interest in COVID-19 testing through Family Emergency Rooms, and it will remain down until the backlog of testing requests have been scheduled.

According to the Williamson County Public Information Office, there have been 564 tests conducted since Tuesday, May 19. There have been eight positive cases confirmed from these results.

Additionally, there are 350 more people scheduled for testing and over a thousand in line to be scheduled for future tests.

The public will be notified when they can again request a free COVID-19 test from the County at www.wilco.org.